A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Nikola Jokic (seventh, 29 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) visit Kevin Durant (second, 31.3 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 2.5)

Suns (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.3)

Suns (-0.3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Suns' .556 ATS win percentage (10-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .368 mark (7-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver (6-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (35.3%) than Phoenix (3-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (75%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it in fewer games (42.1% of the time) than Phoenix (66.7%).

The Nuggets have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-6) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Suns Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Suns are seventh in the NBA offensively (116.4 points scored per game) and 17th on defense (113.2 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Phoenix is 16th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.4).

At 26.3 assists per game, the Suns are 12th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is 21st in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). It is fourth-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.7). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

