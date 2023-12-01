Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Pima County, Arizona and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind at Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Elfrida, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyside High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood Ridge High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tanque Verde High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amphitheater High School at Catalina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Safford High School at Sahuarita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
