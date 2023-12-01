Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (9-3) match up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (6-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT

Suns Players to Watch

Durant averages 27.7 points, 4 assists and 8.7 rebounds per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 9.3 points, 4 assists and 10 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5 rebounds.

Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.

Suns vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Suns Nuggets 115.2 Points Avg. 114.1 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 107 47.2% Field Goal % 50.4% 39.2% Three Point % 34.5%

