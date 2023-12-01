The Phoenix Suns (11-7) will look to Kevin Durant (second in the league scoring 31.3 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Nikola Jokic (seventh in the NBA with 29 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Suns are 2.5-point home underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score over 225.5 points.

Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.6-point total on average, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has gone 10-8-0 ATS this season.

The Suns have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 36.8% 114.2 230.6 109.7 222.9 222.5 Suns 12 66.7% 116.4 230.6 113.2 222.9 226.6

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Suns' past 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (4-4-0).

The Suns score an average of 116.4 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Phoenix is 8-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-8 3-1 12-6 Nuggets 7-12 6-11 8-11

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-9 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-4

