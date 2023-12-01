How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix is 7-2 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.
- The Suns score an average of 116.4 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.7 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Suns are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (114.1). But they are also giving up more at home (115.1) than away (111.6).
- At home, Phoenix allows 115.1 points per game. Away, it gives up 111.6.
- This season the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (25.9 per game) than on the road (26.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Ankle
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Illness
