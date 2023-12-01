Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (11-7) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (13-6) at Footprint Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Suns lost to the Raptors 112-105. With 30 points, Durant was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 30 4 6 1 0 2 Jusuf Nurkic 19 14 6 0 2 1 Eric Gordon 10 1 1 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers on the season are 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.

Devin Booker is posting 27.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Eric Gordon is posting 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Durant, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 26.7 5.7 5.1 0.4 0.8 2.6 Devin Booker 21 3.9 6.4 0.6 0.5 1.2 Jusuf Nurkic 11.3 9.3 3.4 0.7 1.6 0.6 Eric Gordon 14 1.7 2.5 1.1 0.5 3.2 Grayson Allen 8.5 3.4 2.2 0.6 0.4 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.