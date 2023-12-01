Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - December 1
Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (11-7) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (13-6) at Footprint Center.
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT
- Live Stream:
Suns' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Suns lost to the Raptors 112-105. With 30 points, Durant was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|30
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|19
|14
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Eric Gordon
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's numbers on the season are 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.
- Devin Booker is posting 27.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon is posting 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 boards per game.
- Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|26.7
|5.7
|5.1
|0.4
|0.8
|2.6
|Devin Booker
|21
|3.9
|6.4
|0.6
|0.5
|1.2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|11.3
|9.3
|3.4
|0.7
|1.6
|0.6
|Eric Gordon
|14
|1.7
|2.5
|1.1
|0.5
|3.2
|Grayson Allen
|8.5
|3.4
|2.2
|0.6
|0.4
|1.3
