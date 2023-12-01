Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona today? We've got you covered.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prescott High School at Orme School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Mayer, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenway High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Ridge High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glendale Preparatory Academy at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
