The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Pac-12 Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Raiders allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Raiders are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fourth.

The 95.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 31.2 more points than the Raiders give up (64.1).

Arizona is 6-0 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in road games.

