Arizona vs. Colgate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colgate matchup.
Arizona vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colgate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-23.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-22.5)
|153.5
|-7000
|+2000
Arizona vs. Colgate Betting Trends
- Arizona has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.
- Colgate has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, just one of the Raiders games has gone over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (second-best).
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
