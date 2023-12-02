The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colgate matchup.

Arizona vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Colgate Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-23.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-22.5) 153.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Colgate Betting Trends

  • Arizona has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.
  • Colgate has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • So far this season, just one of the Raiders games has gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (second-best).
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

