Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (6-0) and the Colgate Raiders (4-3) clashing at McKale Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Arizona vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Colgate 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-20.8)

Arizona (-20.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Arizona is 6-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Colgate's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have hit the over in two games, while Raiders games have gone over one time.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 31.5 points per game (scoring 95.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +189 scoring differential overall.

Arizona ranks fifth in college basketball at 42.7 rebounds per game. That's 17.7 more than the 25.0 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (112th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 39.2% from deep while its opponents hit 31.5% from long range.

The Wildcats average 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and give up 73.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 13.7 (295th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.2 (45th in college basketball).

