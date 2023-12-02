The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12

Arizona State vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers average 11.7 fewer points per game (51) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (62.7).
  • Arizona State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 51 points.
  • The Sun Devils record only 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).
  • Arizona State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.
  • When Xavier gives up fewer than 69.1 points, it is 0-4.
  • The Sun Devils shoot 42.3% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.

Arizona State Leaders

  • Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
  • Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%
  • Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%
  • Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 South Florida W 66-49 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 High Point W 77-69 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
12/1/2023 Pacific W 76-66 Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Xavier - Desert Financial Arena
12/8/2023 Grand Canyon - Desert Financial Arena
12/17/2023 Arizona - Desert Financial Arena

