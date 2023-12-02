The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers average 11.7 fewer points per game (51) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (62.7).

Arizona State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 51 points.

The Sun Devils record only 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).

Arizona State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.

When Xavier gives up fewer than 69.1 points, it is 0-4.

The Sun Devils shoot 42.3% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG% Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%

6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG% Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Schedule