Saturday's contest between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) and Xavier Musketeers (0-7) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 74-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Sun Devils enter this contest following a 76-66 win over Pacific on Friday.

Arizona State vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Arizona State vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 74, Xavier 50

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils took down the No. 128-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Montana State Bobcats, 75-62, on November 10, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Sun Devils have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 128) on November 10

66-49 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 24

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 134) on November 6

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 144) on December 1

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 209) on November 19

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG% Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%

6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG% Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.1 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (152nd in college basketball).

