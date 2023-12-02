Saturday's game between the UNLV Rebels (7-0) and Arizona Wildcats (6-1) matching up at Cox Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNLV, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Wildcats came out on top in their last matchup 61-52 against South Dakota on Monday.

Arizona vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Arizona vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 72, Arizona 65

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Wildcats claimed their best win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to our computer rankings.

Arizona has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the fifth-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 48th-most.

The Rebels have tied for the first-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 92) on November 20

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 121) on November 6

90-67 over Memphis (No. 148) on November 18

79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 166) on November 14

70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 167) on November 12

Arizona Leaders

Esmery Martinez: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Helena Pueyo: 4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG% Kailyn Gilbert: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Maya Nnaji: 11.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per outing (103rd in college basketball).

