Arizona vs. Colgate December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will meet the Colgate Raiders (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Colgate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 13.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Motiejus Krivas: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Colgate Players to Watch
Arizona vs. Colgate Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|6th
|99.6
|Points Scored
|62.6
|336th
|60th
|63
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|88th
|5th
|45
|Rebounds
|34.6
|158th
|18th
|14.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|325th
|85th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7
|211th
|8th
|22.6
|Assists
|13.2
|191st
|311th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12
|175th
