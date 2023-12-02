The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will meet the Colgate Raiders (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Colgate Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kylan Boswell: 13.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshad Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Motiejus Krivas: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 6th 99.6 Points Scored 62.6 336th 60th 63 Points Allowed 64.8 88th 5th 45 Rebounds 34.6 158th 18th 14.2 Off. Rebounds 6.4 325th 85th 8.8 3pt Made 7 211th 8th 22.6 Assists 13.2 191st 311th 14.4 Turnovers 12 175th

