Arizona vs. UNLV December 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) meet the UNLV Rebels (4-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. This clash will start at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Arizona vs. UNLV Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Desi-Rae Young: 19.3 PTS, 11 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiara Jackson: 13 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Alyssa Brown: 4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nneka Obiazor: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.