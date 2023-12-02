There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big Sky squads. That includes the Montana State Bobcats versus the Portland Pilots.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV CSU Northridge Matadors at Sacramento State Hornets 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Portland Pilots 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!