Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 14, which features one game involving teams from the Big 12. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big 12 Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Longhorns
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.