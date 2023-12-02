Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will face the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Keller are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clayton Keller vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Keller has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 19:36 on the ice per game.

Keller has a goal in eight games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 15 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Keller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Keller has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Keller Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 6 20 Points 10 8 Goals 4 12 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.