Going into a game against the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1), the Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) currently are monitoring seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona ranks 13th in the NHL with 70 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Blues Season Insights

With 66 goals (three per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

St. Louis' total of 68 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5

