The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1), who have +105 odds, on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes are 4-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blues have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with seven upset wins (50.0%).

Arizona is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

St. Louis is 5-7 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.10 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.80 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.80 3.50 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

