The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Coyotes' offense has scored 31 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have registered 27 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (22.2%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Coyotes vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-130)

Coyotes (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (11-9-2 overall) have a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Arizona has 10 points (4-5-2) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Arizona has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 15 times, and are 9-4-2 in those games (to record 20 points).

In the 10 games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 5-4-1 record (11 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Arizona is 4-1-1 (nine points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Coyotes finished 7-8-1 in those matchups (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 31st 27.4 Shots 29.3 23rd 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 33 28th 6th 25% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 80.36% 15th

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

