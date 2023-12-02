Coyotes vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
The Coyotes' offense has scored 31 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have registered 27 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (22.2%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.
Coyotes vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (11-9-2 overall) have a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Arizona has 10 points (4-5-2) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they lost every time.
- Arizona has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).
- The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 15 times, and are 9-4-2 in those games (to record 20 points).
- In the 10 games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 5-4-1 record (11 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Arizona is 4-1-1 (nine points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Coyotes finished 7-8-1 in those matchups (15 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|14th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|15th
|31st
|27.4
|Shots
|29.3
|23rd
|25th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|33
|28th
|6th
|25%
|Power Play %
|10.45%
|30th
|16th
|79.49%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.36%
|15th
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
