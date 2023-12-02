Nick Schmaltz and Pavel Buchnevich will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Arizona Coyotes meet the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is one of Arizona's top contributors (20 points), via collected eight goals and 12 assists.

Schmaltz has six goals and 11 assists, equaling 17 points (0.8 per game).

Matias Maccelli's 16 points this season are via three goals and 13 assists.

Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-6-2. He has given up 35 goals (3.45 goals against average) and recorded 288 saves.

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is a top offensive contributor for his club with 23 points (one per game), as he has recorded eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games (playing 20:12 per game).

St. Louis' Buchnevich has posted 18 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 10 assists.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals and contributed 11 assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .905 save percentage (30th in the league), with 182 total saves, while conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 5-3-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Coyotes vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 31st 27.4 Shots 29.3 23rd 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 33 28th 6th 25% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 80.36% 15th

