The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, on a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have gone 4-2 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 3-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Coyotes' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In 13 of 22 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blues Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 70 (14th) Goals 66 (24th) 67 (15th) Goals Allowed 68 (16th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 16 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (8th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-4-1 overall.

Five of Arizona's past 10 games went over.

The Coyotes' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Coyotes offense's 70 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

On defense, the Coyotes have given up 67 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

