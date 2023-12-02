Player prop betting options for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Arizona Coyotes-St. Louis Blues matchup at Mullett Arena on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 20 points in 22 games (eight goals and 12 assists).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Nick Schmaltz has 17 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Matias Maccelli's 16 points this season have come via three goals and 13 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas has totaled eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games for St. Louis, good for 23 points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 18 points this season, with eight goals and 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

