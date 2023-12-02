How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAC foes battle when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs Tarleton State (5:00 PM ET | December 2)
- SFA vs Abilene Christian (6:00 PM ET | December 2)
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Antelopes are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 19th.
- The 81 points per game the Antelopes record are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (75.9).
- When Grand Canyon totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-0.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- In home games, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).
- Grand Canyon made 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
