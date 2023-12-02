WAC foes battle when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Antelopes are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 19th.
  • The 81 points per game the Antelopes record are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (75.9).
  • When Grand Canyon totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-0.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).
  • Grand Canyon made 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 South Carolina L 75-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State W 86-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 UT Arlington - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/5/2023 San Diego State - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

