WAC foes battle when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Antelopes are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 19th.

The 81 points per game the Antelopes record are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (75.9).

When Grand Canyon totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-0.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).

Grand Canyon made 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

