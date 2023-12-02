The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-10.5) 150.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-10.5) 149.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

This season, games featuring the Antelopes have hit the over twice.

UT Arlington has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this year.

