Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grand Canyon (-10.5)
|150.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Grand Canyon (-10.5)
|149.5
|-750
|+490
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- This season, games featuring the Antelopes have hit the over twice.
- UT Arlington has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this year.
