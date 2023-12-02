The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 21.6 fewer points than the 83.9 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

The 67.7 points per game the Mavericks average are 13.6 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.1).

UT Arlington has a 1-6 record when putting up more than 54.1 points.

When Grand Canyon allows fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Mavericks are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede.

The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Naudia Evans: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG% Shay Fano: 6.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

