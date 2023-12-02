Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
Will Jason Zucker score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In three games against the Blues this season, he has scored two goals on 11 shots.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 68 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
