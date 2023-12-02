The Arizona Coyotes, including Jason Zucker, take the ice Saturday against the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Zucker intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Zucker vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 14:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In four of 15 games this year, Zucker has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in five of 15 games this season, Zucker has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Zucker has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 15 games he's played.

Zucker's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Zucker having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zucker Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 5 5 Points 5 4 Goals 3 1 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.