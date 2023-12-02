The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Durant tallied 30 points, 11 assists and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 119-111 loss against the Nuggets.

We're going to examine Durant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.2 32.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.8 Assists 6.5 5.8 7.1 PRA -- 43.7 46.1 PR -- 37.9 39 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Durant is responsible for taking 21.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Durant's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.6.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 111.7 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have given up 25.2 per game, 13th in the league.

Allowing 15 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Durant vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 36 26 7 7 0 1 1 10/24/2022 39 37 5 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.