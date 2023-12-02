Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Crouse available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Lawson Crouse vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:43 per game on the ice, is +4.

In nine of 21 games this year, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Crouse has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of 21 games this year, Crouse has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crouse has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Crouse has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Crouse Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 21 Games 6 13 Points 5 10 Goals 4 3 Assists 1

