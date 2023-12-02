Can we expect Liam O'Brien finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Brien stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In three games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.
  • O'Brien averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 68 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 8:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.