Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
Can we expect Liam O'Brien finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Brien stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In three games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- O'Brien has no points on the power play.
- O'Brien averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 68 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|8:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:21
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.