Logan Cooley will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Cooley intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Logan Cooley vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley's plus-minus this season, in 16:31 per game on the ice, is -7.

In two of 22 games this season, Cooley has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Cooley has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 22 games this season, Cooley has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Cooley's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Cooley has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cooley Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 3 13 Points 1 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.