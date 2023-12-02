Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Mathew Dumba going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In three games against the Blues this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Dumba has zero points on the power play.
- Dumba's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 68 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
