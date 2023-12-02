Will Milos Kelemen Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
Will Milos Kelemen light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Kelemen stats and insights
- Kelemen is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).
- Kelemen has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
