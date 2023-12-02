Will Milos Kelemen light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).

Kelemen has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

