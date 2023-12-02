Here you'll find a full injury report for every NBA squad -- who's in and who's out, the info you need to know.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Report

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSC and NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf), Chris Paul, PG: Out (Leg), Usman Garuba, PF: Out (Finger), Andrew Wiggins, SF: Questionable (Finger)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSE and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Nick Richards, C: Questionable (Concussion), Brandon Miller, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Magic Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on YES and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip), Noah Clowney, PF: Out (Shoulder), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Questionable (Back)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSDETX and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris, SG: Out (Shoulder), Ausar Thompson, SF: Questionable (Face), Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: Questionable (Calf), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Dean Wade, PF: Out (Ankle), Caris LeVert, SG: Out (Knee), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSWI and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle), Andre Jackson, SG: Questionable (Back), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls vs. Pelicans Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-CHI and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Out (Illness), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), DeMar DeRozan, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Jose Alvarado, PG: Out (Ankle)

Heat vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSUN and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton, PG: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on AZFamily and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Devin Booker, SG: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Thunder Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSW and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Dante Exum, PG: Out (Personal), Luka Doncic, PG: Out (Personal), Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Out (Back), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

9:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring), Kris Dunn, PG: Out (Personal), Kelly Olynyk, C: Questionable (Shoulder)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Keegan Murray, SF: Questionable (Back), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Out (Heel), Jamal Murray, PG: Out (Ankle)

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Groin), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor/Hip), Jaxson Hayes, C: Questionable (Elbow), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.