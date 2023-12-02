Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nick Bjugstad light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bjugstad stats and insights
- Bjugstad has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In three games versus the Blues this season, he has taken six shots and scored two goals.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Bjugstad averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|20:01
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.