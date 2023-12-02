Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nick Schmaltz a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In three games against the Blues this season, he has taken seven shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- Schmaltz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
