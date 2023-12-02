Nick Schmaltz will be among those in action Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Schmaltz available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz has averaged 20:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Schmaltz has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Schmaltz has a point in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Schmaltz hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 6 17 Points 14 6 Goals 7 11 Assists 7

