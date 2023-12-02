The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) battle the Pacific Tigers (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Northern Arizona has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lumberjacks sit at 349th.

The Lumberjacks record 12.5 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Tigers give up (74.5).

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks allowed 72.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.8.

When playing at home, Northern Arizona made 1.8 more treys per game (9.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule