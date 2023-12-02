The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) hit the court against the Pacific Tigers (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Northern Arizona vs. Pacific matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline Pacific Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-4.5) 143.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-4.5) 143.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Betting Trends

Northern Arizona is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Lumberjacks games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Pacific has won just one game against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.