Northern Arizona vs. Pacific December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) face the Pacific Tigers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
