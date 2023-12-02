The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) face the Pacific Tigers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
129th 73.7 Points Scored 75.8 77th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 77.7 347th
278th 30.0 Rebounds 27.9 347th
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.0 35th
157th 13.3 Assists 12.6 211th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

