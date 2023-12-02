The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) face the Pacific Tigers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 75.8 77th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 27.9 347th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.0 35th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.6 211th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

