The Pacific Tigers (4-4) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Arizona -4.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average total in Northern Arizona's games this season is 137.7, 5.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lumberjacks are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Arizona won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Lumberjacks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.

Northern Arizona has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 4 57.1% 62.0 129.6 75.7 150.2 144.9 Pacific 5 62.5% 67.6 129.6 74.5 150.2 146.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The 62.0 points per game the Lumberjacks put up are 12.5 fewer points than the Tigers give up (74.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 4-3-0 1-0 1-6-0 Pacific 1-7-0 1-1 2-6-0

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona Pacific 6-8 Home Record 7-10 3-13 Away Record 7-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.