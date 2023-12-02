The Arizona Coyotes, with Sean Durzi, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Durzi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Sean Durzi vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Durzi has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Durzi has a goal in five of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Durzi has a point in nine games this season (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Durzi has an assist in seven of 22 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Durzi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Durzi has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Durzi Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 68 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 6 12 Points 4 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

