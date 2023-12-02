The Phoenix Suns (11-8) play the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -8.5 220.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 220.5 total points.

Phoenix has an average total of 229.6 in its games this year, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

Phoenix has played as a favorite of -400 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Suns vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 13 68.4% 116.2 221.9 113.5 225.2 226.4 Grizzlies 6 33.3% 105.7 221.9 111.7 225.2 222.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

Seven of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than it has in home games (4-5-0).

The Suns record 116.2 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 111.7 the Grizzlies allow.

Phoenix has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 111.7 points.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Suns and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-9 1-1 13-6 Grizzlies 7-11 2-0 6-12

Suns vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Suns Grizzlies 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 105.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-8

