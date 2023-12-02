Suns vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (11-8) play the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-8.5
|220.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 220.5 total points.
- Phoenix has an average total of 229.6 in its games this year, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.
- Phoenix has played as a favorite of -400 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 80%.
Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Suns vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|13
|68.4%
|116.2
|221.9
|113.5
|225.2
|226.4
|Grizzlies
|6
|33.3%
|105.7
|221.9
|111.7
|225.2
|222.5
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than it has in home games (4-5-0).
- The Suns record 116.2 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 111.7 the Grizzlies allow.
- Phoenix has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 111.7 points.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|10-9
|1-1
|13-6
|Grizzlies
|7-11
|2-0
|6-12
Suns vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Suns
|Grizzlies
|116.2
|105.7
|9
|29
|7-5
|1-1
|9-3
|1-1
|113.5
|111.7
|17
|11
|4-0
|7-6
|3-1
|5-8
