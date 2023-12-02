Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +122)

Saturday's points prop bet for Durant is 30.5 points. That's 0.7 fewer than his season average of 31.2.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Bane on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 23.6.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Saturday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That's 0.1 fewer than his season average of 18.6.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Saturday's assist over/under (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

