Jusuf Nurkic is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (11-8) and the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) face off at Footprint Center on Saturday. Gametime is set for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Suns' Last Game

In their previous game, the Suns fell to the Nuggets on Friday, 119-111. Their leading scorer was Nurkic with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jusuf Nurkic 31 6 2 0 1 2 Kevin Durant 30 4 11 1 3 1 Eric Gordon 16 4 3 1 1 4

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 31.2 points, 6.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, making 50.4% of shots from the floor and 48.7% from downtown (second in NBA) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Nurkic is putting up 12.0 points, 3.9 assists and 9.2 boards per game.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 boards per game.

Grayson Allen's numbers for the season are 12.0 points, 2.9 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.

Jordan Goodwin posts 6.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.3% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 25.9 5.2 5.7 0.5 1.1 2.3 Devin Booker 21.0 3.9 6.4 0.6 0.5 1.2 Jusuf Nurkic 13.0 9.0 2.9 0.6 1.7 0.6 Eric Gordon 14.3 1.9 2.6 0.9 0.6 3.3 Grayson Allen 8.9 3.4 2.1 0.6 0.4 1.3

