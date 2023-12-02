Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 2
Jusuf Nurkic is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (11-8) and the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) face off at Footprint Center on Saturday. Gametime is set for 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE
Suns' Last Game
In their previous game, the Suns fell to the Nuggets on Friday, 119-111. Their leading scorer was Nurkic with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jusuf Nurkic
|31
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Kevin Durant
|30
|4
|11
|1
|3
|1
|Eric Gordon
|16
|4
|3
|1
|1
|4
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant puts up 31.2 points, 6.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, making 50.4% of shots from the floor and 48.7% from downtown (second in NBA) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nurkic is putting up 12.0 points, 3.9 assists and 9.2 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 boards per game.
- Grayson Allen's numbers for the season are 12.0 points, 2.9 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.
- Jordan Goodwin posts 6.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.3% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|25.9
|5.2
|5.7
|0.5
|1.1
|2.3
|Devin Booker
|21.0
|3.9
|6.4
|0.6
|0.5
|1.2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|13.0
|9.0
|2.9
|0.6
|1.7
|0.6
|Eric Gordon
|14.3
|1.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.6
|3.3
|Grayson Allen
|8.9
|3.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.4
|1.3
