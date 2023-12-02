The Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Horned Frogs have won six games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -11.5 155.5

TCU vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

TCU has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Horned Frogs have a 86.7% chance to win.

Georgetown has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

The Hoyas have played as an underdog of +425 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Georgetown has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

TCU vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 3 50% 93 171.4 63.3 134.6 152 Georgetown 2 33.3% 78.4 171.4 71.3 134.6 143.7

Additional TCU vs Georgetown Insights & Trends

The 93 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

The Hoyas put up 15.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (63.3).

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Georgetown is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-3-0 3-3 3-3-0 Georgetown 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0

TCU vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Georgetown 13-4 Home Record 5-12 4-7 Away Record 1-11 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

