The Troy Trojans (10-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) will square off in the Sun Belt Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Troy vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Troy vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Troy 32, Appalachian State 21 Troy has won eight of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).

The Trojans have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Appalachian State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Mountaineers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-5)



Troy (-5) Troy is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those games.

In Appalachian State's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Parlay your bets together on the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Three of Troy's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.

This season, seven of Appalachian State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.

Troy averages 29.7 points per game against Appalachian State's 35.8, totaling 12 points over the game's over/under of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49.7 48.1 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.4 29.5 ATS Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 4-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 56 54.7 Implied Total AVG 32.8 33.7 32 ATS Record 6-5-1 3-3-0 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.