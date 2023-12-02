Will Troy Stecher Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Troy Stecher a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Stecher stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in three games (five shots).
- Stecher has no points on the power play.
- Stecher's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Stecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
